May 10 (Reuters) - Stewardship Financial Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* STEWARDSHIP FINANCIAL-QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN WERE $6.8 MILLION AND 3.15% FOR Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED TO $6.2 MILLION AND 3.23% LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: