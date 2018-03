BRIEF-Stewart Agrees To Be Acquired By Fidelity National Financial In $1.2 Bln Deal

March 19 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc :

* STEWART ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

* STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP - CASH AND STOCK DEAL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BILLION

* STEWART INFORMATION - SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE $25.00 IN CASH AND 0.6425 COMMON SHARES OF FIDELITY FOR EACH SHARE OF STEWART COMMON STOCK

* STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES - ‍IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MILLION TO STEWART​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: