BRIEF-Stewart Information Announces Reduced Staffing Across Multiple Business Lines

May 8 (Reuters) - Stewart Information Services Corp:

* STEWART PROVIDES BUSINESS AND CAPITAL UPDATE

* STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP - THIS WEEK, STEWART EXECUTED SEVERAL TARGETED COST SAVINGS MEASURES

* STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES - COST SAVINGS ACTIONS INCLUDED REDUCED STAFFING ACROSS MULTIPLE BUSINESS LINES AND CORPORATE OPERATIONS

* STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES - EXPECTS RUN-RATE ANNUAL IMPACT OF COST SAVINGS ACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $60 MILLION

* STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP - ON MAY 7 INCREASED AND EXTENDED TERMS OF ITS CURRENT LINE OF CREDIT

* STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES - MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF LINE OF CREDIT WAS INCREASED TO $200 MILLION FROM $150 MILLION, WHILE MAINTAINING $50 MILLION ACCORDION FEATURE