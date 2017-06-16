BRIEF-Sthree H1 group gross profit rises

June 16 (Reuters) - Sthree Plc

* H1 group gross profit 134.3 million stg versus 119.8 million stg year ago

* UK&I performance adversely impacted by decision of UK to leave EU and public sector reforms, with gross profit down 16% YoY

* H1 permanent business benefited from further improvement in productivity, driven by particularly strong performance in USA

* U.S. gross profit ahead by 16% in first half, making it co's second-largest region for first time