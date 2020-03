March 16 (Reuters) - SThree PLC:

* STHREE PLC - GROUP NET FEES FOR Q1 FLAT

* STHREE PLC - NET FEES FLAT IN Q1 IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* STHREE PLC - QTRLY GROUP AVERAGE HEADCOUNT UP 5% YOY

* STHREE - UNCERTAINTIES MARKET FACES ARE POTENTIALLY VERY SIGNIFICANT GIVEN FAST-DEVELOPING SITUATION WITH COVID-19, RECENT LARGE FALLS IN OIL PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: