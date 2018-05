May 10 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp:

* STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP. TO FURTHER ENHANCE BANKING CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS BANCSHARES, INC.

* STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* STIFEL FINANCIAL - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE DEAL TO ACQUIRE BUSINESS BANCSHARES, INC. AND ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, BUSINESS BANK