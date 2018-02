Feb 14 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp:

* STIFEL RAISES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND AND DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

* ‍DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND ON SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK OF $0.12 PER SHARE​

* ‍CASH DIVIDEND UP 20 PERCENT FROM $0.10 PER SHARE IN PREVIOUS QUARTER​