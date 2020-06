June 1 (Reuters) - Stille AB:

* NIKLAS CARLÉN APPOINTED NEW CFO AT STILLE

* APPOINTED NIKLAS CARLÉN AS NEW CFO FOR COMPANY AND A MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT

* NIKLAS WILL START HIS POSITION AS CFO AT STILLE ON JUNE 1ST, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)