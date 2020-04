April 1 (Reuters) - Stille AB:

* POSTPONED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL ON DIVIDEND PAYOUT DUE TO COVID-19

* STILLE AB - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 WILL INSTEAD BE HELD ON MAY 27TH