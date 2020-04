April 29 (Reuters) - Stille AB:

* Q1 REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 36.8 MSEK (38,4)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO 4,7 MSEK (7,6), EQUAL TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 12,9 PROCENT (19,9)

* WHILE QUARTER STARTED OFF STRONG, SALES WERE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED IN MARCH DUE TO MARKET REALIGNMENT FROM SURGERY TO INTENSIVE CARE