BRIEF-Stille to Be Significantly Impacted During Q2 By Coronavirus

March 30 (Reuters) - Stille AB:

* COVID-19’S EFFECTS ON STILLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STILLE BELIEVES THAT THERE IS A CONSIDERABLE RISK THAT COMPANY WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED DURING Q2 AS SALES, RESULT AND CASHFLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR

* SALES IN MARCH HAS ALSO BEEN AFFECTED, WHICH RESULTS IN A SLIGHT DECREASE IN TURNOVER FOR Q1 COMPARED TO 2019

* AS OF TODAY, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ANTICIPATE LONG-TERM EFFECTS THAT PANDEMIC CAN HAVE ON COMPANY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND STILLE’S EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT ARE CLOSELY MONITORING SITUATION IN MARKET, PARTICULARLY US MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)