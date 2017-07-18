BRIEF-Stillfront acquires German sports management game OFM

July 18 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group AB (Publ)

* Stillfront Group AB: stillfront acquires german sports management game ofm and enters publishing agreement on football empire

* Announces acquisition of 51% of business OnlineFussballManager.de through a so-called asset purchase

* Acquisition price paid by OFM Studios GmbH for assets related to OFM is 639 keur (cash / debt free)

* Stillfront Group will issue a loan to OFM Studios GmbH for the financing of the acquisition

* OFM will be consolidated into Stillfront's consolidated financial reporting from July 2017

* Also entered a co-publishing deal with digamore entertainment GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)