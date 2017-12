BRIEF-Stillfront Acquires Goodgame Studios

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group Ab (Publ):

* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES GOODGAME STUDIOS

* STILLFRONT GROUP - ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OWNERS OF ALTIGI TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF SHARES IN ALTIGI FOR EUR 270 MILLION ON CASH AND DEBT FREE BASIS​

* ‍OWNERS OF ALTIGI WILL HOLD ABOUT 36.5 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTES IN STILLFRONT​

* STILLFRONT - AFTER DEAL, FOUNDERS WHO ARE ALSO CEO AND CSO OF GOODGAME WILL BECOME MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS IN CO THROUGH HOLDING COMPANY LAUREUS CAPITAL

* STILLFRONT GROUP - EXPECTS GOODGAME STUDIOS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO COMBINED GROUP‘S NET REVENUES AND EBIT WITH EUR 120-130 MILLION AND EUR 25-30 MILLION IN 2018​

* STILLFRONT GROUP - ‍WAWRZINEK IS PROPOSED TO BE ELECTED AS NEW MEMBER OF STILLFRONT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION​

* STILLFRONT - ‍TO FINANCE MAIN PART OF DEAL, BOARD WILL CALL FOR EGM TO RESOLVE ON AN ISSUE IN KIND OF 16.9MLN SHARES

* STILLFRONT - ‍TO FINANCE MAIN PART OF DEAL, BOARD CALLED FOR EGM ALSO TO CONDUCT A TAP ISSUE OF SEK 390 MILLION UNDER CO‘S OUTSTANDING CORPORATE BOND LOAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: