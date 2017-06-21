BRIEF-Stillfront says it resolves on new share issue in kind in advance of acquisition of eRepublik Labs

June 20 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group Ab (Publ) :

* Stillfront resolves on new share issue in kind in advance of the acquisition of eRepublik Labs

* Board has resolved on an issue in kind of not more than 441,233 new shares in Stillfront

* Payment of new issued shares shall be made by way of sellers’ contribution in kind of all shares in eRepublik

* Through new share issue, Stillfront's share capital will increase by SEK 308,863.10 to SEK 4,497,505.60