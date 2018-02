Feb 8 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc:

* STINGRAY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10% TO $0.055 PER SHARE

* QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 31.8% TO $34.2 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF $0.7 MILLION OR $0.01 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO ON DEMAND (SVOD) SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED FROM 218,000 IN Q2 TO 346,000 IN Q3

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW C$31.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S