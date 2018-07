BRIEF-STMicro Acquires Draupner Graphic

July 10 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* REG-STMICROELECTRONICS ACQUIRES GRAPHICAL USER INTERFACE SOFTWARE SPECIALIST DRAUPNER GRAPHIC

* ACQUISITION TO EXTEND STM32 ECOSYSTEM WITH TOUCHGFX HIGHLY ADVANCED GUI SOLUTION FOR EMBEDDED APPLICATIONS

* TOUCHGFX WITH STM32 PRODUCTS OFFERS MARKET-BEST SOLUTION TO IGNITE “HMI OF THINGS” REVOLUTION (HUMAN-MACHINE INTERFACE)

* TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* WILL ACCELERATE TOUCHGFX ROADMAP AND SCALE DISTRIBUTION TO MASS MARKET