July 25 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics

* STMICROELECTRONICS CEO CHERY SAYS DIRECT IMPACT OF TRADE WAR RISKS IS CURRENTLY “NEGLIGIBLE”

* STMICROELECTRONICS CEO CHERY SAYS WILL UPDATE MARKET ON GROUP M&A STRATEGY TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR

* STMICROELECTRONICS CEO CHERY SAYS GROUP COULD IN THE MEANTIME MAKE SPECIFIC, SMALL ACQUISITIONS TO IMPROVE PORTFOLIO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)