April 22 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics CEO Jean-Marc Chery :

* SAYS SEES EARLY SIGNS OF RECOVERY FOR AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS IN CHINA

* SAYS THAT ALL COUNTRIES WHERE GROUP OPERATES DECIDED TO APPLY LOCKDOWN MEASURES IN FIRST QUARTER

* SAYS GROUP CLOSED ASSEMBLY AND TEST SITES FOR 14 DAYS IN SHENZHEN, CHINA, IN FIRST QUARTER

* SAYS GROUP WILL NOT CARRY OUT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN Q2 Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)