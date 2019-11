Nov 13 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS CFO LORENZO GRANDI SAYS GROUP ON TRACK TO BRING DOWN INVENTORY LEVELS TO 95 DAYS IN Q4

* STMICRO’S GRANDISAYS PLAN IS TO KEEP CONTROL OVER INVENTORIES IN H1 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)