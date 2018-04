BRIEF-STMicro Q1 Net Income $239 Million

April 25 (Reuters) - Stmicroelectronics Nv:

* Q1 NET INCOME WAS $239 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO $0.26 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 1.5% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS, PLUS OR MINUS 3.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* EXPECTS Q2 GROSS MARGIN IN Q2 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 40.0% PLUS OR MINUS 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* EXPERIENCING WEAK DEMAND FOR SMARTPHONES IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* Q1 NET REVENUES OF $2.23 BILLION, UP 22.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* Q1 GROSS AND OPERATING MARGINS UP SIGNIFICANTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 39.9% AND 12.1%, RESPECTIVELY

* Q1 U.S. GAAP NET REVENUE USD 2.22 BILLION