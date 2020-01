BRIEF-StMicro Q4 Net Revenues Up At $2.75 Billion

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Stmicroelectronics Nv:

* REG-STMICROELECTRONICS REPORTS Q4 AND FY 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BUSINESS OUTLOOK AT MID-POINT: Q1 NET REVENUES OF $2.36 BILLION AND GROSS MARGIN OF 38.0%

* Q4 NET REVENUES $2.75 BILLION; GROSS MARGIN 39.3%; OPERATING MARGIN 16.7%; NET INCOME $392 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PAYMENTS, NET OF PROCEEDS FROM SALES, WERE $236 MILLION IN Q4 AND $1.17 BILLION FOR 2019

* FY NET REVENUES $9.56 BILLION; GROSS MARGIN 38.7%; OPERATING MARGIN 12.6%; NET INCOME $1,032 MILLION

* 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, WITH NET REVENUES OF $9.56 BILLION AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.6%, IS ALIGNED WITH FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS WE PROVIDED IN APRIL 2019

* FY NET REVENUES $9.56 BILLION; GROSS MARGIN 38.7%; OPERATING MARGIN 12.6%; NET INCOME $1,032 MILLION

* FOR 2020, WE PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $1.5 BILLION IN CAPEX TO SUPPORT OUR STRATEGIC INITIATIVES AND REVENUE GROWTH TO PROGRESS TOWARDS OUR MID-TERM REVENUE AMBITION OF $12 BILLION - CEO

* OUTLOOK 2020 Q1: GROSS MARGIN OF 38.0%, PLUS OR MINUS 200 BASIS POINTS

* FOR 2020 Q1 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $2.36 BILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020 NET REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE $2.36 BILLION, DECREASE OF 14.3% SEQUENTIALLY

* Q1 NET REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE $2.36 BILLION, DECREASE OF 14.3% SEQUENTIALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)