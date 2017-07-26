FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-STMicro raises 2017 capex forecast to $1.25-1.3 bln from $1.1 bln
July 26, 2017 / 9:20 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-STMicro raises 2017 capex forecast to $1.25-1.3 bln from $1.1 bln

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV

* STMicro raises 2017 capital expenditure forecast to $1.25-1.3 billion from $1.1 billion previously, chief executive Carlo Bozotti told analysts in a conference call.

* STMicro expects strong sequential growth for imaging in Q3 as new products ramp; followed by further revenue acceleration in Q4, CEO said

* STMicro's 2017 revenues now expected to be in the high-end of the range given on the company's investor day in May, CEO said. At the time, STMicro said revenue to grow by between 12.5 and 15.5 percent from last year to around $8 billion.

* STMicro expects 2017 free cash flow to substantially match the level of the company's dividend, CEO said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

