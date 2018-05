May 15 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* Lorenzo Grandi, ST’s designated chief financial officer, told investors he expects STMicro to maintain gross margins around current levels, despite currency swings and other pressures, during the second half of 2018.

* Gross margin was 39.2 percent in 2017 and was 39.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)