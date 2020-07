July 9 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS AND FINGERPRINT CARDS COOPERATE TO DEVELOP AND LAUNCH AN ADVANCED BIOMETRIC PAYMENT CARD SOLUTION

* CO-DEVELOPMENT OF BIOMETRIC SYSTEM-ON-CARD (BSOC) PLATFORM TO OFFER AN EFFICIENT AND COMPETITIVE SOLUTION TO CARD MANUFACTURERS FOR THE BANKING MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)