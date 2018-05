May 31 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - NEW PRESIDENT & CEO JEAN-MARC CHERY TO LEAD NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: