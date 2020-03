BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Announces Measures Against COVID-19 In Northern Italy

March 9 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS’ STATEMENT ON REINFORCED MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 IN NORTHERN ITALY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS TWO PRIORITIES: FIRST AND UTMOST, TO MAXIMIZE THE PREVENTION OF INFECTION AND SUPPORT OUR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS TWO PRIORITIES: AND FOLLOW AND EXECUTE OUR BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS, CLOSELY MONITORING THE SITUATION ACROSS OUR WHOLE SUPPLY CHAIN AND WORKING WITH CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS AND PARTNERS

* WITHIN FRAMEWORK, WE ARE COMPLYING WITH CONTAINMENT MEASURES ISSUED BY ITALIAN GOVERNMENT, WHICH: DO NOT REQUIRE CLOSURE OF ANY ST SITE IN ITALY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE NOT RECORDED -AND WE DO NOT FORESEE- ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTION TO OUR OPERATIONS IN ITALY, WHICH ARE RUNNING REGULARLY