June 17 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTED MR. MAURIZIO TAMAGNINI AS THE CHAIRMAN

* MR. NICOLAS DUFOURCQ APPOINTED AS VICE-CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* APPOINTMENTS FOR A 3-YEAR TERM TO EXPIRE AT THE END OF THE 2023 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)