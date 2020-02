BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Cancels Participation At MWC 2020 Barcelona Due To Coronavirus

Feb 12 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS’ PARTICIPATION AT MWC 2020 BARCELONA AND EMBEDDED WORLD NUREMBERG

* HAS BEEN CLOSELY FOLLOWING SITUATION RELATED TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA AND HAS TAKEN A NUMBER OF PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO ENSURE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ITS EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE

* COMPANY HAS TAKEN DECISION TO WITHDRAW FROM EXHIBITING AT MWC 2020 IN BARCELONA AND AT EMBEDDED WORLD IN NUREMBERG LATER THIS MONTH

