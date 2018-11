Nov 5 (Reuters) - Stmicroelectronics :

* Launch of a share buy-back program of up to $750 million to be executed within a 3 year period

* The Company’s closing share price on the New York Stock Exchange on November 2, 2018, was $15.81 and, at such price, the maximum number of shares that could be acquired for $750 million would be approximately 47 million, which represents approximately 5.2 percent of the Company’s issued share capital.