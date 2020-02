Feb 20 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS AND TSMC COLLABORATE TO ACCELERATE MARKET ADOPTION OF GALLIUM NITRIDE-BASED PRODUCTS

* THROUGH THIS COLLABORATION, ST’S INNOVATIVE AND STRATEGIC GAN PRODUCTS WILL BE MANUFACTURED USING TSMC’S LEADING GAN PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

* EXPECTS DELIVERY OF FIRST SAMPLES OF POWER GAN DISCRETE DEVICES TO KEY CUSTOMERS LATER THIS YEAR, FOLLOWED BY GAN IC PRODUCTS WITHIN A FEW MONTHS