BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q1 Net Profit Up At USD 192 Million

April 22 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* Q1 NET FINANCIAL POSITION $668 MILLION

* Q1 NET REVENUES $2.23 BILLION; GROSS MARGIN 37.9%; OPERATING MARGIN 10.4%; NET INCOME $192 MILLION

* BUSINESS OUTLOOK AT MID-POINT: Q2 NET REVENUES $2.0 BILLION AND GROSS MARGIN OF 34.6%

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT TOTALED $846 MILLION, REPRESENTING A YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE OF 3.5%

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 9.4% TO $231 MILLION, COMPARED TO $211 MILLION IN YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 Q2: * NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $2.0 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 10.3%

* SEES Q2 GROSS MARGIN OF ABOUT 34.6%, PLUS OR MINUS 200 BASIS POINTS

* OUTLOOK IS BASED ON AN ASSUMED EFFECTIVE CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.11 = EUR 1.00 FOR 2020 Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)