Oct 24 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS REPORTS 2019 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q4 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PERCENT

* SEES Q4 GROSS MARGIN OF ABOUT 38.2%, PLUS OR MINUS 200 BASIS POINTS

* Q3 NET INCOME $302 MLN VS $369 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING INCOME $336 MLN VS $398 MLN YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)