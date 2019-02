Feb 12 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS REVEALS STATE-OF-THE-ART LIGHTING CONTROLLER FOR EVEN GREATER ENERGY SAVINGS WITH CONVENIENCE AND SIMPLICITY

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - HVLED001B IS IN PRODUCTION NOW, AVAILABLE FROM $0.687 FOR ORDERS OF 1000 PIECES.