April 3 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS CLAUDIA BUGNO, WHO WAS PROPOSED TO BECOME NEW MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD INFORMED SHE IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR THE BOARD

* STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE AN ALTERNATIVE PROPOSED MEMBER IN DUE COURSE