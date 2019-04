April 9 (Reuters) - Stmicroelectronics Nv:

* NOTICE OF UPDATE TO PROPOSED RESOLUTION FOR STMICROELECTRONICS 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* STMICROELECTRONICS - SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO PROPOSE APPOINTMENT OF LUCIA MORSELLI TO REPLACE SALVATORE MANZI AS MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF LUCIA MORSELLI FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM EXPIRING AT 2022 AGM