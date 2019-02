Feb 6 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* REG-STMICROELECTRONICS TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN SILICON CARBIDE WAFER MANUFACTURER NORSTEL AB

* STMICROELECTRONICS - WILL ACQUIRE 55% OF NORSTEL’S SHARE CAPITAL

* STMICROELECTRONICS - HAS OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 45% SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS, WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WILL RESULT IN TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $137.5 MILLION