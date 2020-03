March 5 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* REG-STMICROELECTRONICS TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN GALLIUM NITRIDE INNOVATOR EXAGAN

* TRANSACTION IS FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH

* AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR ACQUISITION OF REMAINING MINORITY STAKE IN EXAGAN 24 MTHS AFTER CLOSING OF MAJORITY STAKE ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)