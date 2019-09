Sept 9 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS TO SUPPLY ADVANCED SILICON-CARBIDE POWER ELECTRONICS TO RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI FOR HIGH-SPEED BATTERY CHARGING IN NEXT-GENERATION ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* OBCS WITH ST'S SIC ARE SCHEDULED TO ENTER VOLUME PRODUCTION IN 2021