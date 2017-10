Oct 13 (Reuters) - STO Express Co Ltd, Yunda Holding Co Ltd

* Say they plan to invest 160 million yuan ($24.29 million) each to set up insurance JV with other partners with registered capital at 1.0 billion yuan

