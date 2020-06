June 25 (Reuters) - Stock Exchange of Thailand:

* THAILAND FUTURES EXCHANGE DAILY PRICE LIMIT RULE WILL BE EXTENDED TO SEPT

* STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND & THAILAND FUTURES EXCHANGE TO PROLONG ITS RECENT TRADING RULE AMENDMENTS UNTIL SEPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)