March 13 (Reuters) - Stock Exchange of Thailand:

* NECESSARY TO TEMPORARILY TIGHTEN STOCK SHORT SELLING RULE

* SHORT SELLING COULD BE TRANSACTED ONLY AT PRICE HIGHER THAN MOST RECENTLY TRADED PRICE OF SECURITIES

* NEW RULE BECOMES EFFECTIVE STARTING FROM AFTERNOON TRADING SESSION OF MARCH 13, 2020

* NEW SHORT-SELLING RULE WILL LAST NO LONGER THAN JUNE 30, 2020