March 25 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group PLC:

* STOCK SPIRITS GROUP - STOCK SPIRITS BEGINS HAND SANITISER PRODUCTION

* STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC - PRODUCTION OF HAND SANITISER UNDERWAY AT STOCK SPIRITS’ FACILITY IN PILSEN, CZECH REPUBLIC

* STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC - IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH POLISH STATE INSTITUTIONS TO DO SAME AT ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN LUBLIN, POLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: