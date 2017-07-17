FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Stock Spirits enters pact with Quintessential Brands Group​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits enters pact with Quintessential Brands Group​

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Says ‍entered into agreements with Quintessential Brands Group​

* Deal for acquisition of 25 percent equity interest in Quintessential Brands Ireland Whiskey Ltd for cash consideration of up to EUR 18.3 million​

* Says ‍transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing to shareholders in year four​

* Says ‍assets and results of QBIW will be equity-accounted for post investment​

* Says ‍consideration will comprise an initial cash payment of EUR 15 million for 25 percent equity interest​

* says ‍consideration will comprise deferred cash consideration of up to EUR 3.3 million, payable over a five year period​

* Says ‍deferred consideration will be subject to certain performance conditions​

* Says co will finance both initial and deferred cash consideration, if payable, using undrawn debt facilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.