BRIEF-Stock Spirits posts H1 profit after tax 11.7 mln euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 3.3 PERCENT TO 119.8 MILLION EUR

* HY TOTAL REVENUE 119.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 116 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* HY OPERATING PROFIT 16.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX 11.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.38 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS RECONFIRM GUIDANCE ON EXPECTED EBITDA MARGIN IN POLAND FOR FULL YEAR AS BETWEEN 26% AND 27% MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)