March 7 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc:

* SAYS PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5.72 EUR CENTS PER SHARE

* FY ‍TOTAL SALES VOLUME INCREASE OF 6.5% TO 13.1 MILLION 9 LITRE CASES​

* SAYS “CONTINUE TO FEEL WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM GROWTH”

* STOCK SPIRITS - ‍DIVIDEND POLICY REVISITED, MOVING FROM 35% OF NET FREE CASH FLOW APPROACH OUTLINED AT IPO, IN FAVOUR OF PROGRESSIVE DIVIDENDS WHERE CASH FLOW PERMITS​