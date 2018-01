BRIEF-Stock Spirits Says FY Was Slightly Ahead Of Expectations

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc:

* ‍OVERALL TRADING SINCE HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST, AND THEREFORE FOR FULL-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017, WAS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GROUP CASH FLOW FOR YEAR WAS STRONG, RESULTING IN NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF CIRCA EUR 53M (2016: EUR 60M)​

* ‍MARKETS OF POLAND AND CZECH REPUBLIC DELIVER SOME THREE-QUARTERS OF OUR REVENUE. THESE MARKETS CONTINUED TO SHOW GROWTH IN VOLUME

