Oct 25 (Reuters) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc:

* STOCK YARDS BANCORP‘S THIRD QUARTER 2017 NET INCOME INCREASES 12% TO A RECORD $11.7 MILLION OR $0.51 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED ABOUT $1.4 MILLION OR 6 PERCENT TO $26.2 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017 FROM $24.8 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER​