Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB:

* DGAP-NEWS: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN AND BOARD MEMBERS AT EGM

* APPOINTS ROGER TAMRAZ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* APPOINTS MARC D'HOMBRE, EDUARD WILL, MATTHEW STECKEL AND NICOLAI PASKALEV AS BOARD MEMBERS