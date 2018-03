March 20 (Reuters) - STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB:

* SIGNS TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WITH CRYPTOTECH AS

* TO PAY UP TO EUR 210 MILLION FOR DEAL, WITH EUR 200 MILLION BEING PAID IN CASH AND REMAINING EUR 10 MILLION IN SHARES

* TO SECURE LOAN FINANCING FOR THIS DEAL TO MINIMIZE SHAREHOLDER DILUTION WHILE INCREASING VALUE PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)