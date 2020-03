March 23 (Reuters) - Stockland Corporation Ltd:

* WITHDRAWN ITS FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020

* ALL OTHER FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MADE BY STOCKLAND, INCLUDING IN RELATION TO FY20 & 2021 FISCAL YEAR, ARE ALSO WITHDRAWN

* WITHDRAWN FY20 GUIDANCE FOLLOWING HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: